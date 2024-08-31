Which Netflix plan should you opt for? Check details about the available plans

Netflix offers a plethora of content on its platform. When it comes to variety there is no other OTT platform that comes close to it. Users get to choose from variety of TV shows, movies as well as documentaries according to their tastes. If you are someone who is recharging Netflix for the first time, the details about the plans are mentioned below.

When it comes to subscription, Netflix connection is offered in four types- Mobile Plan, Basic Plan, Standard Plan and Premium Plan. The details about the plans are mentioned below.

Mobile Plan

The Mobile Plan of Netflix gives its users a subscription to unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games. The content can be streamed on 1 smartphone or a tablet. The users can watch it in 480p (SD).

Basic Plan

The Basic Plan of Netflix gives its users a subscription to unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games on a smartphone/tablet/ computer/TV. Users can watch the content in 720p (HD).

Standard Plan

The Standard Plan of Netflix gives its users a subscription to unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games on a smartphone/tablet/ computer/TV. The users can watch it in 1080p (Full HD). The number of devices that can be used to stream the content are 2 devices.

Premium Plan

The Premium Plan of Netflix gives its users a subscription to unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games on a smartphone/tablet/ computer/TV. The users can watch it in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR. The number of devices that can be used to stream the content are 6 devices. Additionally, users get Netflix spatial audio.