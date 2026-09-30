WhatsApp Business messages to cost more from October 1 in India

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New Delhi: Meta will be updating the Whatsapp Business Platform pricing in India from 01 October 2026, meaning there is now a fee for some of the messages that were once free.

At present, orders, delivery and other utility messages can be sent by businesses for free within 24 hours of a consumer reaching out. However, from October 1, these utility messages will be chargeable even within 24 hours.

All utility messages sent through India will cost Rs 0.115 per delivered message, excluding GST. When GST of 18 per cent is added, the aggregate comes to about Rs 0.136 per message.

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But businesses will receive the first 1,000 service responses monthly for each business phone number free of charge. Any message in excess of that will cost.

This update only affects WhatsApp Business Platform, not WhatsApp or the WhatsApp Business app. Customers will be able to continue sending and receiving WhatsApp messages from businesses, without any additional cost.