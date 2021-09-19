What will be the next launch of Royal Enfield after Classic 350, Is it Hunter 350?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Representational Image (credits: Royal Enfield)

 Popular motor cycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is all set to introduce a couple of motorcycles in the Indian market soon. If reports are to be believed, then one of the upcoming bikes will be a 350cc retro bike known as Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Hunter 350 will be based on the company’s new J platform, just like Meteor 350 and Classic 350 (2021).

According to the many leaked images of the bike, the new Hunter 350 has a single seat, teardrop shaped fuel tank, spooked wheels and halogen turn indicators.

In terms of features, the new Hunter 350 offers semi-digital instrument console along with a speedometer which is analogue. It is expected that the final model will come with tripper navigation. The fenders of the motorcycle are short, pillion seat has a backrest and the tail lamp is circular.

The engine of the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Meteor which has a 6-speed gearbox. The power derived from the engine will be 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm. On the other hand the torque offered will be 27Nm at 4000rpm. In terms of suspension, the Hunter 350 has 370mm disk brake at the front and 270mm disc brake at the rear.

It is worth mentioning that Royal Enfield will also introduce a road-based Himalayan, a scrambler and a 650cc powered cruiser motorcycle too.

Royal Enfield launched the new version of Classic 350 in India on September 1, 2021. The company has even started fresh deliveries of the 2021 Classic 350. The upgraded Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the initial variants while the top model of the goes up to Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

