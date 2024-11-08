We are in a golden age of American innovation: Google CEO Sundar Pichai wishes Donald Trump on X

The 47th Presidential election for the ‘United States of America’ is over and Donald Trump has won it. This is the second time that Donald trump has won the Presidential Elections of US. Post the win, Trump was congratulated by many distinguished persons from the IT sector. One of them was Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,” mentioned the Google CEO Sundar Pichai on X.

This shows that the Google CEO is interested to excel under the new leadership of Donald Trump. Replying to the post by Sundar Pichai, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said “Cool”.

Along with Sundar Pichai some other leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have congratulated new president Donald Trump.

“Congratulations President Trump, we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world,” wrote Satya Nadella on his official post on X.