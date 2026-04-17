Want a Shop Near Barabati Stadium? CMC Opens Applications for Barabati Food Court

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The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is officially inviting applications for the second phase of shop allotments at the Barabati Food Court, located near the Barabati Stadium. This initiative aims to provide a structured platform for quality food outlets in a prime commercial zone.

Shop Categories & Rental Details

The 38 available shops are divided into two specific categories:

Category A: Premium Large Shops (2 Units)

• Size: 516 square feet each.

• Features: Includes FAB facilities and a terrace.

• Monthly Rent: ₹26,400 per unit.

Category B: Standard Shops (36 Units)

• Structure: Built-up concrete shop units.

• Monthly Rent: ₹6,600 per unit.

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Eligibility Criteria:

The CMC has set strict guidelines to ensure experienced vendors are selected:

• Experience: Applicants for Category A must have at least 7 years of experience in Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

• Financial Standing: Category A applicants must show an annual turnover of at least ₹12 Lakh and submit IT returns for the last three years.

• Mandatory Documents: All applicants must possess a valid Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, GST Number, Food License, and Trade License.

• Policy: “One Person, One Shop” – An individual or organization is eligible for only one allotment, regardless of how many applications they submit.

Important Deadlines & Application Process:

• Last Date for Submission: April 24, 2026, by 5:00 PM.

• Tenure: Shops will be allotted on a license basis for a period of 3 years.

• How to Apply: Download forms from the official website: cmccuttack.odisha.gov.in.

• Submit the completed form along with documents via Speed Post, Registered Post, or Courier.

• Mailing Address: Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Biju Bhawan, Choudhury Bazar, Cuttack.