Volvo EX40 Discontinued in India, 2 New Cars to Launch in 2026

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Volvo Cars India has discontinued the EX40. The model has also been unlisted from the brand’s official website. However, the brand is working on the updated version of the EX40, which is expected to be out before the end of this year.

The EX40 was first launched in the Indian market as Volvo’s entry-level SUV in 2018. However at the time, it debuted under the XC40 nameplate. Later in 2020, Vovlo added a petrol powertrain addition in 2020. Meanwhile, it got an electric edition in 2022.

The electric XC40 Recharge made it’s debut in 2022. , markin The most recent iteration was the XC40 Recharge Single, which comes with a single motor setup. Last year, it was renamed from XC40 to EX40 as part of Volvo’s broader global rebranding of its electric lineup.

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With the EX40 temporarily out of the picture, Volvo’s electric portfolio in India currently consists of two models. The entry-level EX30, priced at Rs. 41 lakh ex-showroom, is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack with a rear-axle-mounted single motor. The EC40, priced at Rs 59 lakh ex-showroom, takes the coupe-SUV route and draws power from a larger 78 kWh battery with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

Meanwhile, Volvo has set a packed schedule in the second half of 2026 for India. The brand is rumoured to launch the updated EX40 along with the flagship EX90 in the country by the year end.

The EX90 is Volvo’s flagship three-row electric SUV and its arrival would mark a significant step up in the brand’s India ambitions bringing a full-size luxury electric offering to a market where that space is gradually opening up.