Volkswagen to cut 1 lakh jobs by 2030 amid cost-cutting plan

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New Delhi: Volkswagen is reportedly considering a reduction in workforces by approximately 1 lakh by the year 2030, amid mounting financial strains being faced by the German car maker.

As per reports, the car maker had already planned job cuts in thousands and will make up the balance of 50,000 additional job cuts needed by 2030.

Altogether it comes to 1 lakh job cuts which makes up 15% of the total workforce and one of biggest such restructuring plans across globe in automobile sector, added reports.

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The Volkswagen plans to eliminate half of the number of car models produced. It admitted uncertainty for four German plants in Hanover, Emden, Zwickau and Neckarsulm in to 2030s.

The new job cuts come when the German carmaker facing strong challenge from Chinese car makers on home turf, poor sales growth in China, increased expenditure because of USA tariffs, falling profits and overproduction of vehicles in Europe.

Volkswagen has employed over 6.5 lakh employees under different car models such as Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Seat, Cupra and Lamborghini.