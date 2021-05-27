Volkswagen Taigun To Be Launched In August, Will Compete With Hyundai Creta And Kia Seltos

German automaker Volkswagen is going to launch the new Volkswagen Taigun in August in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India. The German carmaker will enter into the mid-size SUV segment through the launch of Volkswagen Taigun.

The brand director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Ashish Gupta has reportedly said that the new Taigun will be available for purchase from the month of August this year.

Although the company has not yet officially started taking pre-orders for its upcoming VW Taigun SUV in India, select dealers in selected areas have already started taking unofficial pre-booking of the new Taigun SUV.

It is expected that this SUV will be launched before Diwali. Volkswagen officially unveiled the of its new SUV Taigun

The company introduced this Taigun SUV concept at the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida in February last year and production version of the car in late March this year.

The new SUV will compete against SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen Taigun Price

Volkswagen has not yet revealed the price of the car but promised that the Taigun will have a fairly competitive price.

And as per a new report, the Volkswagen Taigun’s ex-showroom price can be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

Engine and power

The Taigun compact SUV will come with a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine for power that will generate a maximum power of 115 PS and peak torque of 175 Nm. It comes with a a 6-speed torque converter.

The other engine option is the 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine which will generate a maximum power of 150 PS and peak torque of 250 Nm. It will come with a 3 transmission option.

The SUV will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox will be available in 1.5-liter engine.

Look and design

The Volkswagen Taigun SUV is developed based on the MQB AO IN platform that is also been used in Skoda Kushak. The Taigun SUV will be offered in two trims with the top end of the GT line trim. It will get some special features like GT badging, red brake callipers in the grille.

The VW Taigun features sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs, chrome door handles, silver roof rails, black-bee-pillars and fog lamp casing is garnished in chrome casing. It has the brands badging placed in the grille at the front of the car.

The SUV gets larger wheel arches and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the rear side of the car, an LED light stripe connects the LED taillights on both sides.

Volkswagen also says that this SUV gets a longer wheelbase of 2,651 mm, and will help increase space inside the Taigun SUV. The cabin of the Taigun SUV offers more space.

Great features

According to reports, the SUV has a dual-tone interior with a digital cockpit which gives it a premium look.

It has a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also has features like the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient light, ventilated seat for front passengers and panoramic sunroof are available in this SUV.

The safety features of the SUV are ABS, ESC, traction control, tire pressure monitoring system and 6 airbags for passengers along with EBD.

