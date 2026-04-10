Volkswagen Taigun Facelift unveiled, fuel efficiency figure revealed

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Volkswagen has unveiled ṭhe all new Taigun facelift ahead of it’s launch in India. Now, the company has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the updated version of the entry-level SUV. The new Taigun facelift is offered with a new eight-speed gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

Check the details below:

Engine, mileage

The Taigun facelift is offered with two engine options, including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol motor and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol. The 1.0-litre comes mated with a six-speed manual and a new eight-speed automatic unit and produces 114bhp and 178Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre one is paired with only with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and develops 148bhp and 250Nm.

The Taigun 1.0-litre versions return a certified efficiency of 19.98kmpl and 19.54kmpl for the MT and AT versions, respectively. Simultaneously, the 1.5-litre DSG version has a certified fuel efficiency of 18.85kmpl. It is to be noted that the 2026 Kushaq, which shares a majority of the technical specifications and features, has marginally lower mileage figures, likely owing to its slightly higher weight.

Design, features

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The Taigun facelift is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. It is available across six trims, nine colours. The company has updated the exterior of the new Taigun with the inclusion of a new illuminated grille, redesigned wheels, and a slightly modified rear design.

Inside, the German automaker has added a new OS for the infotainment system and a new virtual cockpit for the top-spec models. The entry level SUV now features a new upholstery and a rear seat massager. The top-spec model gets as standard front powered and ventilated seats, full-LED light package, connected car technology, automatic wipers, and powered IRVM.

Safety features

In terms of safety equipment, the Volkswagen Taigun is equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold control, and multi-collision braking as standard across the range. However, it still misses out on ADAS and even a 360-degree camera. This is a notable omission, considering most rivals now offer these features in their SUVs.

Volkswagen India has announced that the new Taigun has secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests for both adult and child occupant protection. The SUV continues to be among the safest offerings in the compact SUV segment.

This offering competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and more.