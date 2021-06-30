Volkswagen Polo GTI receives a Facelift, Check details about the updates

German automaker Volkswagen has given a major facelift to Polo GTI variant. This update by the automaker comes after the launch of sixth generation of Volkswagen Polo in the international market.

The GTI version of the Polo looks a lot like the sixth generation of the hatchback. However, it is powered by a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine which offers a power of 204 bhp. The hatchback gets a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch transmission) as standard.

The new Polo GTI gets an illuminated radiator grille with an LED light underlining the grille. A signature GTI red stripe runs across the LED light and the traditional GTI badge on the grille. The Matrix LED headlamps are offered on the front as a standard while the rear LED tail lights get a redesigned style and integrated dynamic indicators.

The new #VWPolo GTI: A modern sports car in the best tradition! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/GVCFwtpZmt — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) June 30, 2021

The wheels of the new Polo GTI are 17 inches. However, the customers have an option for 18-inch wheels. The Volkswagen Polo GTI gets red panels on the dashboard while the seats, gear and steering wheel are offered with a touch of leather.

The attractive features of the cabin include a 9.2-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster. The cabin also gets a parking control system and climate control system.

In terms of driving, the Polo GTI gets a IQ.DRIVE as standard. This roughly means that acceleration, braking and steering control are partially automated.

Keeping in mind about the availability of the Polo fifth –generation in India, it is highly unlikely that the new Polo GTI will be available soon. However if we recall correctly only 99 units of the last generation of Polo-GTI was available for sale in India.