Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic Variant Launched In India, Know Details Here

Automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has made its grip in the Indian market stronger by launching a new variant of Volswagen Polo.

The Volkswagen Polo has been in the Indian market for more than a decade and is still one of the popular hatchbacks among the buyers. Keeping this popularity in mind, Volkswagen has launched the Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant.

The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine which produces 110 bhp of power and 175Nm of torque. The hatchback is powered by a six-speed automatic transmission.

When it comes to features, the Comfortline TSI automatic variant offers Blaupunkt music system and automatic climate control to the car.

The hatchback is offered in five new colour variants of Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

The Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic is priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India).