Vodafone launches new 4K TV box with Netflix, HBO Max and cloud gaming

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Vodafone has announced its new entertainment service called Vodafone TV that combines streaming services, live TV, cloud games and apps on one set-top box.

As per reports, the launch of the service will take place in the United Kingdom in October 2026.

The service will be available for both current customers of Vodafone and new Vodafone subscribers with qualifying home broadband, 5G broadband or mobile tariffs.

Netflix and HBO Max integrated

Netflix Standard with Ads and HBO Max Standard with Ads are included as part of Vodafone TV.

Users will have additional access to other steaming services through Vodafone’s subscription Plus platform which supports access to other applications including Disney+, YouTube Premium, DAZN, Spotify and Amazon Prime.

It will also include over 70 live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand TV.

Offers 4k and Dolby features

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The Android TV-powered box supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on compatible content and devices.

It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of Storage, and is supportable through many hundreds of android apps on the Google Play Store.

The remote includes support to the Google Assistant by simply using Voice Controls to guide through content searching.

Over 300 cloud games

Gaming is another major feature of Vodafone TV which includes over 300 cloud games available to users.

Vodafone TV also included is personalized recommendation, parental controls and mobile TV that offers users to catch up with a selected TV programme at another location.

The pricing and package options available on Vodafone TV will be confirmed in the run-up to the device going on sale at the end of October.