Vodafone Idea (Vi) announces tariff hikes: Check revised plan’s prices here

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced tariff hike for its prepaid and postpaid plans after the other two major telecom providers of India-Airtel and Reliance Jio did the same.

Despite the tariff hike, the benefits of the plans will remain same, said the telcos.

Like Airtel and Jio, the revised prices for both the prepaid and postpaid plans will come into effect from next month starting at July 4, 2024.

With the price hike, the base prepaid plan witgh 28 days validity that now costs Rs 179 will be increased to Rs 199 from July 4 onwards. Meanwhile, the popular prapaid plan of Rs 479 that has a 56 days validity and offers 1.5GB data per day will cost you Rs 579. The debt-hit telecom operator also increased the price of its annual plan by Rs 500.

Check the full list for the revised recharge plan’s price below.

Prepaid plans MRP Validity (days) Benefit Revised MRP Unlimited voice plans 179 28 2GB data, 300 SMS 199 459 84 6GB data, 300 SMS 509 1799 365 24GB data, 300 SMS 1999 Daily data plans 269 28 1GB/day 299 299 28 1.5GB/day 349 319 30 2GB/day 379 479 56 1.5GB/day 579 539 56 2GB/day 649 719 84 1.5GB/day 859 839 84 2GB/day 979 2899 365 1.5GB/day 3499 Data add-on 19 1 day 1GB 22 39 1 day 6GB 48

