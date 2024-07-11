Vodafone Idea users can get up to 50GB Bonus Data with Rs 451 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea users can get up to 50GB of bonus data on recharge with the 451 postpaid plan, which is currently the base plan of the telecom operator.

The 451 postpaid plan comes with 50GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data and 50GB of bonus data. However, the 50GB of bonus data is not listed with the plan at the website. According to a push notifications on the Vi aoo, customers who upgrade to the “Rs 451 postpaid plan” are eligible to get 50GB of extra data for free.

With the addition of the bonus data, the Rs 451 postpaid plan offers an overall of 100GB data to customers. The plan also offers other benefits apart from the additional data. Check out the full benefits offered by the plan here.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 451 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 451 postpaid plan is the most affordable or the base postpaid plans. Earlier, this Vi plan used to cost Rs 401. The benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, 50GB of FUP data with 200GB rollover capacity, and additional benefits of access to Vi Games, SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, EaseMyTrip discounts, and Norton.

However, apart from Vi Games, you can only choose one of the OTT benefits from the remaining platforms/benefits mentioned.

As mentioned, the plan is currently offering 50GB of bonus data to the customers. This was shared by Vi through a push notification on the Vi app.

If you want to purchase a Vi postpaid SIM, you can visit your nearest Vi retail store or also go to the official website of Vodafone Idea Limited to purchase a plan and get the SIM home delivered.