Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Plan offers JioHotstar subscription for free

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If you are a Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) customer and looking for a plan that offers JioHotstar subscription then, you need to get the Rs 44 plan. The Rs 44 prepaid plan offered by third-largest telecom operator in India with JioHotstar for the users. The plan also offers data benefits as well.

Frankly to be speaking, the Rs 44 plan is a data voucher offered by Vodafone Idea. The plan does not offer service validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Plan

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Vodafone Idea Rs 44 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data along with OTT (over-the-top) subscription. You can get free access to JioHotstar with the Rs 44 prepaid plan. However, the JioHotstar Mobile subscription is offered for pnly 28 days with this mobile plan of the telco.

The 1GB of data that is bundled will expire at 11:59 PM on the day of recharge. The plan does not include any service validity and outgoinig SMS benefits. The main benefit of this plan is a JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

You can also buy the JioHotstar Mobile subscription directly from the platform’s plans section. You can buy the three months JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundle plan for Rs 149 only.