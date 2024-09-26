Vodafone Idea Rs 26 data voucher launched in India, offers similar features like Airtel Rs 26 plan

By Pratyay
Vodafone Idea Rs 26 data voucher

Vodafone Idea has launched an Rs 26 data voucher plan for its users in India. This plan is quite similar to that of the Airtel Rs 26 plan which launched recently. Not only the price, but also the benefits offered in the plan are same as that of the Airtel Rs 26 plan. The similarity in the details of the plan means that Vi is looking forward to compete with Airtel in this segment.

Vodafone Idea Rs 26 Prepaid Plan details

The Vodafone Idea Rs 26 Prepaid Plan is a data voucher which offers a validity of up to 24 hours. The plan comes to end at 11:59 pm and if you have any data left under the plan, it will be gone. Under the plan users get 1.5GB of data and this is an add-on data over the existing daily data (offered in the base plan).

In order to recharge the plan, users are required to have a base plan. If they do not have a base plan, this data voucher is of no use. Users are expected to use the total data benefit offered under the plan before 11:59 pm of the given date.

If you are a Vodafone Idea user, you are advised to recharge the plan through the mobile app of Vi or the official website of Vi.

If you are someone who needs slight less data for the same period of time, you should recharge with Rs 22 plan.

