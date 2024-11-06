Vodafone Idea resurrects its Rs 719 Prepaid Plan, Know details about it

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has brought back its Rs 719 prepaid plan for its users in India. Well, the plan had been upgraded to Rs 859 plan as the tariff hike was implemented. Well, even though the Rs 719 prepaid plan is back, there are some changes in the plan and that is visible in the form of benefits.

What do we get in the Vi 719 plan?

The Vodafone Idea Rs 719 plan offers unlimited voice calling with a validity of 72 days. Calls can be made to any network in India and that too for free. Users get daily 1GB of data for the validity period. However, post the FUP limit, users can access the internet at reduced speed (up to 64Kbps).

Users also get 100 SMS per day in the plan. However, post the quota, the users will be have to pay Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

If you are a heavy internet user, you are advisable to opt for the Rs 799 plan. It is so because with this plan, they get 1.5GB/day with Binge All night and Weekend data rollover benefits. There is also extra validity for 5 days.