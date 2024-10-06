Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with a validity of 56 days, check the details here

By Pratyay
Vodafone Idea 56 days plan

Vodafone Idea is one of the prominent telecom service providers in India and it offers multiple prepaid plans for its customers. If you are planning to recharge a plan with 56 days of validity, we have pointed out some great options.

Rs 795 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea offers a total validity of 56 days and offers truly unlimited calls for its users. The data benefit that is offered in this plan includes 3GB/day of mobile data. Users also get 100 SMS/day in this plan.

The additional benefits that are included in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover as well as data delight.

Rs 369 Prepaid Plan

This plan is offers unlimited calls for the users while the total data benefit is 4GB. We get 600 SMS in this plan while the validity is 56 days.

Rs 579 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea offers a total validity of 56 days and offers truly unlimited calls for its users. The data benefit that is offered in this plan includes 1.5GB/day of mobile data. Users also get 100 SMS/day in this plan.

The additional benefits that are included in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover as well as data delight.

Rs 649 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea offers a total validity of 56 days and offers truly unlimited calls for its users. The data benefit that is offered in this plan includes 2 GB/day of mobile data. Users also get 100 SMS/day in this plan.

The additional benefits that are included in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover as well as data delight.

