Vodafone Idea offers Deepawali offers for its Prepaid users, know details

Vodafone Idea is offering some great offers on its prepaid recharges. Vodafone Idea offers ‘Spin the Wheel’ and win assured rewards program for this Deepawali. Under this program the customers who recharge on the Vi App can qualify to spin the wheel. As they spin the wheel they get assured rewards of up to Rs 3499 annual recharge.

What is the offer?

As the users spin the wheel, they can get assured rewards like 1GB for 1 day, 2GB for 3 days, 5GB for 3 days, 30GB for 45 days and discount on online portals. The users can spin the wheel and then answer an easy question after the recharge. They can win rewards once in every 48 hours.

The offer is available until November 3, 2024 on the Vi App mentioned Vi. Meanwhile, if a user recharges on the Vi app they can get instant discount of up to Rs 100 and up to 50GB of extra data on annual prepaid packs.

The other benefits that Vi customers can enjoy are popular brand vouchers from Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Sony LIV, etc. on Vi Shop through Vi App.

Vodafone Idea keeps on bringing the Spin the Wheel program along with discounts from time to time during special occasions or festivals.