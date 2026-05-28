Vodafone Idea losses subscribers in 12 circles, growth in 10 circles

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recorded the addition of 53,257 new wireless subscribers in India, as per the latest April 2026 telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This marks the third straight month of positive additions for the telecom operator.

However, majority subscriber growth were recorded in specific regions. Vodafone Idea recorded subscriber growth in 10 service areas in April 2026. However, the telecom provider also witnessed subscriber loss in 12 service areas.

This means though the telecom operator is showing positive growth, it is mainly concentrated in specific regions, rather than nationwide.

Vodafone Idea subscribers gain in April 2026

Vodafone Idea recorded subscriber growth in 10 service areas including: Uttar Pradesh (East) with an increase of 199,895 subscribers, Gujarat with 170,343, Delhi with 94,300 subscribers, Bihar (+17,192), Odisha (+12,780), Punjab (+7,996), Assam (+4,488), Jammu and Kashmir (+4,399), Himachal Pradesh (+3,176), and the North East (+847).

Uttar Pradesh East led the national net additions with a contribution of nearly 3.75 times Vi’s total national net additions. Gujarat and Delhi also helped to ad to the numbers.

Advertisement

Vi wireless subscribers loss

Vodafone Idea also witnessed subscriber losses in 12 service areas including majority in Madhya Pradesh (-101,704), Uttar Pradesh West (-73,356), and Rajasthan (-66,954). Further losses were recorded in West Bengal (-53,750), Maharashtra and Goa (-39,471), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (-37,441), Kolkata (-24,659), Mumbai (-21,158), Kerala (-18,085), Tamil Nadu (-17,055), Haryana (-7,106), and Karnataka (-1,420).

This loss will impact Vi as loss was recorded in key revenue markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa.

Airtel and Jio continue widening the gap

Meanwhile, Airtel added around 3.14 million wireless subscribers, while Jio reported 2.94 million additions, compared with Vodafone Idea’s 53,257. Out of 22 circles, Vi gained subscribers in 10 and lost in 12.

However, in a statement on May 26, the company said that “Vi witnessed subscriber additions across nine circles, including Assam (added 4488), Bihar (added 17192), Delhi (added 94300), Gujarat (added 170343), HP (added 3176), J&K (added 4399), North East (added 847), Odisha (added 12780) and Punjab (7996). Vi also added 3,35,148 rural subscribers across the country in April.” This takes Vi’s rural subscriber base to 93,227,734.