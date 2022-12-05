Vodafone Idea launches new prepaid plan; Check price, benefits and more

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has added a new annual prepaid plan for its users. The new prepaid plan costs Rs 2,999 and it is currently listed on the official website. The annual plan offers unlimited voice calling, messaging and ample data balance for users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,999 prepaid plan

As mentioned earlier, the Vodafone Idea Rs 2,999 prepaid plan comes with 365 days validity and offers unlimited voice-calling benefits. Users will get a total of 850GB internet data balance with the plan. Once, the data balance has been exhausted, users will be charged Rs 50 paise per MB for mobile data. The plan also offers unlimited data at night from 12am to 6am.

The plan also comes with 100 SMS daily data balance. Vodafone Idea will charge users Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 STD SMS once the daily SMS quota is used. The telco does not provide any OTT benefits with the plan. But, users can get access to Vi Movies & TV Basic access.

Vodafone Idea also offers other annual plan with various benefits, Check them out here

Vodafone Idea Rs 3,099 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 3,099 plan has a validity of 365 days. The plan offers 2GB mobile data daily, unlimited voice calling and 100SMS per day. The plan offers an additional benefit of one-year free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with Vi Movies & TV VIP access. The plan also includes weekend data rollover facility and unlimited data at night from 12am to 6am.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,899 prepaid plan

The Rs 2,899 prepaid plan of Vodafone Idea comes with 1.5GB mobile data per day, and unlimited voice-calling benefit. The plan is valid for 365 days. The plan offers free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic access to premium movies, originals, live TV, news and more. They will also get unlimited internet data at night from 12am to 6am along with weekend data rollover facility.

However, apart from these, the plan does not include any special OTT benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,799 prepaid plan

The Vodafone Rs 1799 plan offers unlimited voice calling and a total of 24GB internet data. It has a validity period of 365 days. The plan offers 3600SMSes for free along with Vi Movies & TV Basic access.