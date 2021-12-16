Vodafone Idea introduces four new prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, Know details about it

Vodafone Idea has introduced new plans for its prepaid users in India. The new plans start with Rs 155 and goes up to Rs 699. Users can select and opt for the plans according to their requirements. For those who are unknown, there has been a price hike in the prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea in the last month. The new plans are priced higher than the older plans.

The new plans are Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699.

The details about the newly launched prepaid plans are mentioned below.

Vodafone Idea Rs 155 plan

The cheapest prepaid plan of the four newly launched plans is the Vodafone Rs 155 plan. The plan offers unlimited calling to any network, 1GB data, 300SMS and a validity of 24 days. The plan doesn’t offer any subscription to OTT platforms.

Vodafone Idea Rs 239 plan

The Rs 239 plan offers its users with 1GB daily data, unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS/day, and a validity of 24 days. The plan doesn’t offer any subscription to OTT platforms.

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 plan

This plan offers 1.5GB daily data for 77 days along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling to any network. Other attractive benefits offered in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Data delights and subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 plan

This plan offers 3GB daily data for 56 days along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling to any network. Other attractive benefits offered in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Data delights and subscription to Vi movies and TV.

For those who do not have any idea about Vi Binge All Night feature, it allows users unlimited internet access from 12 am to 6am every day, at no extra cost.

On the other hand, the Weekend Data Rollover allows users to utilize all their leftover data between Monday to Friday on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). In order to check the unused data, users can use Vi app or dial *199# from their smartphone.