Vodafone Idea introduces Ai-powered spam detection tool for its users in India

Vodafone Idea has introduced a spam management solution for its users in India. This tool is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and will protect the Vi users against spam SMS threats.

“Our advanced spam detection system leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms to identify and label Suspected Spam messages. All suspicious SMSes will be shown as ‘Suspected Spam’,” mentioned the official blog post of the company.

How does Vi’s SMS spam detection work?

The system uses AI algorithms to continuously analyse incoming SMS messages on the number. The system uses pattern recognition by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and enhance its detection capabilities over due course of time. The messages that are identified as spam will get tagged as “Suspected Spam” and the users get instantly warned. This will be quite helpful in making the users take informed decisions about their communications.

The SMS spam solution continuously improves through Machine learning and adapt to new spam trends. It also improves accuracy and effectiveness.

This SMS spam detection feature is currently active for SMSes. The Suspected spam solution meant for voice calls will be launching very soon.

The solution is available for Vi customers using any handset, both feature phones and smart phones, mentioned the blog. It will be available free of charge for the customers and is available across Android and iOS devices.

In case you are wondering if the feature requires downloading an app or not, the answer is no. The feature is available for free on the Vi network and users need no app to access it.