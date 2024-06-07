Vodafone Idea extends support for its customers in Cyclone Remal hit areas

Vodafone Idea is offering support to its customers in those areas where Cyclone Remal has hit. The Cyclone Remal has caused devastation in areas that include Assam and North East. VI is offering extra validity as well as other benefits for a limited period of time for its customers in this region.

The private telecom service provider announced that it will be extending validity of prepaid services for its customers living in Barak Valley, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram by 4 days. Apart from that, Vi will be offering additional 1GB of data as well as free outgoing minutes without any additional cost. “These measures are effective immediately and are applicable to select customers within the cyclone-affected regions,” said Vodafone Idea in its official statement. The company has also mentioned that its network teams are working round the clock in order to restore normalcy in the Cyclone Remal hit areas.

Vodafone is now offering free 130GB internet for its users. If you are eligible to get the free data you just have to dial 121199 or *199*199#. Users can get 10GB data for free in 13 cycles of 28 days. This roughly meant that in every 28 days, you will be getting 10GB of data. A total of 130GB can be obtained if you are eligible for the plan.

Users should keep in mind that this offer is only applicable if they have a 5G device or are upgrading to a new 5G device. This means that when your data is exhausted, you do not have to recharge through data vouchers.