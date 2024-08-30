Vistara airlines merges with Air India, informs via official X post

New Delhi: Vistara airlines via an official announcement on Friday informed clearly that, Vistara shall merge with Air India.

The official notification read as follows, “We are delighted to join wings with Air India to help you travel the world. Backed by the reliability and trust of Tata Sons, the renowned world-class service standards of Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance – we are excited to welcome you to a whole new era.”

“As we move along the merger, we are writing to inform you regarding the halt of ticket sales on all the direct and indirect channels associated with Vistara. Starting 03-September-2024, flights will progressively not be available for bookings for travel beyond 11-November-2024 23:59 hours. All flights thereafter will be operated by Air India and can be booked via the Air India website or mobile app,” the notice further read.

Vistara further wrote in the notice, “All customers who have already booked with Vistara for travel 12-November-2024 onwards will have their tickets transferred to Air India and will soon receive communication via email and SMS regarding this change.”

Please note that we are committed to ensuring that the transition process remains smooth and hassle-free for all our customers. To know more about the changes owing to the merger, please click here. In case you need any further assistance, please contact the Vistara Call Centre

on +91-9289228888.

As part of the merger process, your personal data will be transferred to Air India while maintaining the highest level of confidentiality throughout the process. However, should you wish to opt out of this transfer, please click here. Once again, we thank you for your continued support and are excited about the future ahead!” the airlines concluded.