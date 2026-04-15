Vinfast launches it’s third product- VF MPV 7 in India at Rs 24.49 lakh

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Vinfast has launched a new product for the Indian market -VF MPV 7. This will be the third offering of the company in the Indian market. The company already has VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, called the VF MPV 7. This electric three-row MPV is priced from Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the car is currently open on the official website for Rs 21,000.

The model is offered in six colours, named as Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, and Moonlit Ocean.

The Vinfast VF MPV features an all-LED lighting, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, split seats with tumble function for the second-row, leatherette upholstery, AC vents for all three rows, and type-C charging ports. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

The other features on offer are six-way power adjustable driver seat, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, EPB with auto-hold, and an air purifier.

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There are multiple safety features on offer with the VF MPV 7, namely hill hold control, roll over mitigation, ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, and six airbags. The company is also working on a fleet version of this new launch, details of which are available on our website.

The new VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The company claims that the VF MPV 7 is capable of offering a range of 517km on a single charge. This model produces a peak power output of 201bhp and 280Nm, and is said to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in less than nine seconds.

It also comes with three drive modes -Eco, Normal, and Sport.

On the dimensions front, the 2026 VF MPV 7 measures 4,740mm in length, 1,872mm in width, and 1,734mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase sits at 2,840mm.