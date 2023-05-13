VI postpaid plans that offer subscription to multiple OTTs including hotstar and prime video

Vodafone Idea (VI) is offering some great postpaid plans for those who are inclined to watch shows and movies offered on OTT. The company offers some postpaid plans that include some popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.

We have mentioned those plans below in detail.

Rs 501 plan: The plan offers unlimited calls, national roaming, 3000 SMS per month, 90 GB data, 200GB roll over along with some additional benefits.

The benefits include Amazon Prime 6 month subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 1 year subscription worth Rs 499, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, ZEE5 Premium subscription on Vi Movies & TV app, 6-month Hungama music subscription and much more.

Rs 701 plan: The plan offers unlimited calls, national roaming, 3000 SMS per month, unlimited data along with some additional benefits.

The benefits include Amazon Prime 6 month subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Super 1 year subscription worth Rs 899, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, ZEE5 Premium subscription on Vi Movies & TV app, 6-month Hungama music subscription and much more.

Rs 1101 plan: The plan offers unlimited calls, national roaming, 3000 SMS per month, unlimited data along with some additional benefits.

The benefits include Amazon Prime 6 month subscription, Disney+ Hotstar Super 1 year subscription worth Rs 899, VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, ZEE5 Premium subscription on Vi Movies & TV app, Sony Liv subscription for 1 year, 6 month Hungama music subscription and much more.