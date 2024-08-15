Vi Independence Day offers announced, get extra data and OTT benefits

On the occasion of the 78th Independence day of India, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a series of limited-period offers. Under the Vi Independence day offer, prepaid users can get extra data and OTT benefits. However, the offer will be available for a limited period from August 13th to 28th.

The promotion offers special benefits to customers recharging with half-yearly and annual recharge packs, said Vodafone Idea on Wednesday.

Extra Data and OTT Benefits

The special offers are applied to those who recharge with a Vodafone Idea’s half-yearly prepaid plan and annual plans. The Rs 1,749, Rs 3,449, Rs 3,624, and Rs 3,669, Rs 3,624 and Rs 3,699 are getting the offer benefits.

The buyers of the Rs 1,749 plan can get 30GB of extra data, which will be valid for 45 days. The annual packs priced at Rs 3,449, Rs 3,624, and Rs 3,669 offer 50GB of extra data valid for 90 days These extra data benefits are in addition to the daily data quota provided with the packs. These offers are valid until August 28th, 2024.

Furthermore, Vi Rs 3,624 and Rs 3,699 plans offer 2GB of data per day. It also offers additional benefit of a one-year subscription to OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, respectively, at no extra cost.

Additional Discounts on Gift Cards

Customers recharging via the Vi App can also enjoy an extra discount on the yearly recharge pack costs. For recharges of Rs 3,499, Rs 3,699, and Rs 3,799, users will receive a discount of Rs 50, Rs 75, and Rs 100, respectively.

Additionally, customers can enjoy discounts on gift cards from popular brands through the Vi app, including 4 percent off on Zomato, 10 percent off on PVR movie tickets, and 12 percent off on Pantaloons shopping, the company said.

