Vi Announces New Prepaid Plan with Netflix Partnership: See Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced this a new partnership with Netflix and the introduction of a new plan that offers a free subscription to Netflix. This plan will give subscribers free access to the basic Netflix subscription, the plan also includes the usual telecom benefits such as internet data salary, free unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Last year, telecommunications operators Airtel and Jio also announced similar partnerships with Netflix.

There are two recharge plans

* Rs 900: This prepaid Vi plan offers a validity of 70 days, in addition to a daily limit of 1.5 GB, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited calls. This plan is available in all circles except Gujarat and Mumbai which will have to pay Rs 1,099 for the same.

* Rs 1,399: This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and up to 2.5GB of data daily.

How Does This Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription Work

All users are eligible for this plan, both those who already have a Netflix account and those who want to create a new account will be able to take advantage of this new offer. To access the plan’s benefits page, the user will have to complete the top-up with the plan options offered by the operator, then open the Vi application and access the plan. After clicking on the Netflix option, users will be redirected to the website or application, where they can create a new account or link to an existing one.

For users who already have a Netflix subscription, linking their existing account to this plan will pause the previously subscribed subscription and start a new one with the Vi plan. If the user has subscribed to their account via Apple, they will have to cancel the plan, otherwise, they may still be charged by Apple. Once the 70 or 80-day validity ends, the user will be directed to a previously selected payment method to continue enjoying this offer and ensure that their Netflix experience is not interrupted.

Netflix Basic Plan

Netflix Basic Plan costs Rs 199 per month. Users with a basic subscription can log in on cell phones, tablets, computers, and Smart TVs. However, the number of active screens and downloads is limited to just one device. It comes with a maximum video resolution of 720p.