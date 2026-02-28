Vedanta Declared Preferred Bidder for Strategic Karnapodikonda Bauxite Block in Odisha

Advertisement

Vedanta Limited has achieved a significant milestone in its journey toward raw material self-sufficiency. The mining conglomerate was officially declared the “Preferred Bidder” for the Karnapodikonda Bauxite Block in Odisha. The announcement was formalized following a notification from the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Government of Odisha, received at 4:20 PM IST on Friday. This win follows a competitive live e-auction process that began with a ‘Notice Inviting Tender’ issued on December 4, 2025.

The Karnapodikonda block is a high-value asset covering an area of 532.747 hectares. Crucially, the site has already reached a G2 level of exploration, which signifies a high degree of geological certainty regarding the mineral’s quantity and quality. By securing this block, Vedanta strengthens its grip on the bauxite supply chain in Odisha, a state that serves as the primary engine for the company’s massive aluminum production.

Strategically, this acquisition is a cornerstone of Vedanta’s backward integration model. The bauxite extracted from this block will provide a long-term, stable feedstock for the company’s Lanjigarh refinery and its smelters in Jharsuguda. By reducing its reliance on external mineral purchases and volatile international imports, Vedanta aims to drastically lower its production costs, further solidifying its position as one of the world’s lowest-cost primary aluminum producers.

The news comes at a time of strong financial health for the company. Vedanta recently reported a stellar 61% surge in net profit for Q3 FY26, reaching ₹5,710 crore. This financial strength is mirrored in its credit profile; ICRA recently assigned an ‘AA’ rating to the company’s Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), though they remain on ‘Watch Developing’ as the company navigates its ongoing demerger process.

Despite the positive long-term outlook, the stock market saw some volatility on the day of the announcement. Vedanta shares closed at approximately ₹718.45 on the BSE, marking a 2.5% decline as part of a broader market correction and profit-booking. However, analysts view the securing of the Karnapodikonda block—following the earlier acquisition of the Sijimali block—as a massive win for the company’s future valuation and operational stability.