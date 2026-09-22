US Tariffs Won’t Hurt Indian Steel as Domestic Demand Scales: Naveen Jindal

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New Delhi: Expanding domestic infrastructure and vast headroom in local consumption will shield India’s steel sector from steep American import duties, according to Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Jindal Steel Limited.

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the 53rd National Management Convention 2026 on Monday, September 21, Jindal dismissed concerns over US trade barriers, pointing out that domestic producers have long operated without access to the American market.

Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, Washington continues to maintain an additional 50 per cent tariff on the bulk of imported steel. Yet Jindal explained that numerous Indian steel lines have faced US duties exceeding 200 per cent for past decade. Even when levies stood at 50 per cent, Indian suppliers were already sending no steel to the United States, meaning any decision by Washington to enforce 100 per cent or 200 per cent tariffs would make little practical difference to local mills.

The true growth engine, Jindal noted, lies at home. India’s annual per-capita steel consumption remains modest at roughly 107 kg per person, less than half the global benchmark of more than 220 kg. That gap leaves immense room for domestic demand to scale alongside nationwide infrastructure projects.

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Government tracking reflects this upward momentum. According to an August 2026 release from the Ministry of Steel:

Finished steel consumption reached 56 million tonnes between April and July 2026, marking a 7.9 per cent increase year-on-year.

Finished steel consumption reached 56 million tonnes between April and July 2026, marking a 7.9 per cent increase year-on-year. Crude steel output hit 56.2 million tonnes over the same four-month span.

Crude steel output hit 56.2 million tonnes over the same four-month span. Long-term policy targets set under the National Steel Policy 2017 project crude steel capacity to reach 300 million tonnes and actual output to touch 255 million tonnes by 2030-31.

Beyond trade frictions, domestic producers face evolving carbon and energy transitions. Addressing the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Jindal observed that Indian exporters must adapt to Europe’s regulatory framework. Because European authorities mandate strict emissions baselines for their own domestic manufacturers, applying equal standards to foreign imports prevents local mills from being placed at a competitive disadvantage, requiring external suppliers to adhere to the same criteria.

Decarbonization efforts are advancing across the board, with Jindal emphasizing that every steelmaker recognizes an obligation to lower industrial emissions and is taking steps toward green steel production.

A critical element of this shift involves curbing India’s reliance on foreign natural gas through domestic coal gasification. With industrial gas demand climbing, converting local coal reserves into syngas has drawn active state support. Figures published by the Ministry of Coal in July 2026 show that India has roughly 22.6 million tonnes per annum of coal gasification capacity either fully operational or currently under installation, with Jindal Steel Limited accounting for approximately 8 million tonnes per annum of operational capacity.