US energy exports hit record high in 2025, net exports surge 20%, imports decline 5%: EIA

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Washington : The United States recorded its highest-ever energy exports in 2025, reinforcing its position as a major player in global energy markets even as it continued to import significant volumes of petroleum, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA said total U.S. energy exports reached a record 31 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) in 2025, marking a 2 per cent increase over the previous record set in 2024. At the same time, energy imports declined by 5 per cent to 21 quads.

As a result, net energy exports climbed to a record 11 quads, around 20 per cent higher than the previous peak recorded a year earlier.

Data showed U.S. total primary energy trade from 2000 to 2025 showed a steady rise in exports over the past decade, driven largely by petroleum and natural gas shipments.

According to the EIA analysis, petroleum remained the dominant component of U.S. energy trade.

It accounted for 63 per cent of total energy exports in 2025 and continued to be the largest source of imports, representing 83 per cent of all incoming energy supplies. Total petroleum imports stood at 17 quads in 2025, down 6 per cent from the previous year.

The EIA noted that U.S. petroleum exports expanded significantly over the past decade due to several factors, including the lifting of restrictions on crude oil exports in 2016, growth in domestic production, and expansion of export infrastructure.

Rising global demand, particularly after Europe restricted imports of Russian seaborne crude oil in 2022 and petroleum products in 2023, also supported higher U.S. exports.

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“Petroleum has been the largest source of U.S. energy exports since 1999,” the EIA said, highlighting the sector’s central role in the country’s trade balance.

Natural gas emerged as the second-largest energy export category. U.S. natural gas exports reached a record 9 quads in 2025, accounting for 29 per cent of total energy exports.

The EIA said natural gas exports have quadrupled since 2015 as domestic production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity expanded to meet growing international demand.

The report added that European demand for U.S. LNG increased sharply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting countries to seek alternative energy suppliers.

Despite becoming a net exporter overall, the United States continues to rely on energy imports, particularly petroleum and natural gas from neighbouring Canada.

According to the EIA, Canadian gas imports help balance seasonal fluctuations in supply and demand, especially during the winter months.

The analysis was based on data from the EIA’s Monthly Energy Review, which converts different energy commodities into common British thermal unit measurements to allow comparisons across fuel types.

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(ANI)