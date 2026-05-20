US Ambassador Meets Nirmala Sitharaman and Jitendra Singh to Strengthen Bilateral Tech and Economic Ties

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New Delhi: US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor met with Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to advance the bilateral technology and economic partnership between the two nations. The high-level discussions focused on expanding cooperation across emerging technologies, finance, and innovation-driven sectors.

Highlighting the meeting, the Ministry of Finance said on X, “Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs met Mr. @SergioGor, the US Ambassador to India @USAmbIndia, in New Delhi, today. They both had discussions on deepening India-US Economic & Financial Partnership, India-US Fin-Tech collaboration, investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation. The Union Finance Minister congratulated Mr. @SergioGor on the upcoming 250th US Independence Day.”

Earlier, the US Ambassador to India called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across emerging technology and innovation-driven sectors, including biotechnology, quantum technologies, space, atomic energy and nuclear medicine.

The US Envoy said that with India’s participation in Pax Silica the cooperation on critical technology was increading.

“Great meeting with Minister @DrJitendraSingh today to advance the U.S.-India tech partnership. Through the TRUST initiative and India’s participation in Pax Silica, we are deepening collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, including AI, quantum, semiconductors, space, and more to deliver prosperity for both nations,” Sergio Gor said on X.

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, during the meeting, the Ambassador and the Minister reviewed opportunities for strengthening collaboration in skilling, investment, knowledge exchange and industry-led partnerships between the two countries.

The Minister said India has opened up nuclear research to the private sector for the first time, paving the way for investment and international collaboration in advanced healthcare and scientific research areas.

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Jitendra Singh said the move would enable private participation in areas such as cancer care, diagnostics, oncology research and genetic medicine, according to the discussions held during the meeting.

He also highlighted India’s strength in biotechnology research, stating that the country’s diverse population and large genetic data pool can support global advancements in precision medicine and AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

The Minister further informed that under the National Quantum Mission, four thematic hubs have been established in the areas of quantum computing, communication, sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

He also briefed the visiting delegation on India’s Research, Development and Innovation Fund, aimed at promoting private sector participation in R&D through long-term financial support at low interest rates.

The discussions were held under the framework of the US-India TRUST initiative, which focuses on cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, energy, advanced materials, critical minerals and space technologies.

Both sides also discussed expanding cooperation in vaccine development, CAR-T therapy, AI-enabled diagnostics, regulatory harmonisation and space sector collaboration, including growing private participation in India’s space ecosystem.

(ANI)