updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 spotted testing ahead of its launch

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Bajaj Auto reportedly working on the launch of a new updated Pulsar N160 motorcycle. Though, the company has bot official confirmed it’s existence, a lightly camouflaged test mule has been spotted testing ahead of its launch.

Though, the company did not explicitly confirm the motorcycle, it has shared the spy images through the official Bajaj Pulsar Instagram handle. This could be taken as a hint that Bajaj intentionally wanted to tease the motorcycle’s impending launch.

The test mule of the updated version seems to be nearly identical to the current Bajaj Pulsar N160. However, the test mule seems to feature a revised LED daytime running light signature, hinting at a redesigned headlamp unit. While the overall shape of the headlight remains familiar, the updated DRL could give the motorcycle a fresher appearance and road presence.

Meanwhile, the bodywork, fuel tank extensions, alloy wheels, and overall proportions remain unchanged.

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It could also sport a new colour LCD instrument console, similar to the one on the upcoming next-generation Pulsar 125. The new unit could offer improved readability and additional connected features over the current display.

Although the technical details aren’t out yet, Bajaj could introduce minor revisions to the 164.82cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine to improve overall refinement and performance. Whether there are any changes to the power and torque figures remains to be seen.

The updated Pulsar N160 is expected to be launched on 12 August, alongside the next-generation Pulsar range.