Upcoming SUV MG Astor to be revealed globally on September 15, to rival Creta in India

MG motors which also known as Morris Garages is planning to launch its new midsize SUV MG Astor. The Astor is scheduled to be revealed globally on September 15, while the launch is expected to launch in October 2021.

In terms of the company’s hierarchy the upcoming SUV will be positioned just below the Hector SUV.

The Astor SUV will be a petrol powered SUV and will have a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine options.

In terms of power the 1.5L engine offers a power of 120bhp and 150Nm of torque. On the other hand the 1.3L turbo charged engine offers 163bhp of power.

The turbo-petrol engine variant will be significantly more powerful than the Creta turbo petrol that makes 138bhp.

The MG Astor will reportedly come with advance driver assistance system (ADAS) which will make it the first vehicle in its segment to offer ADAS.

It will also offer MG iSmart connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, a 360 degree camera, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, automatic AC unit, cruise control and more.

MG Astor is estimated to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh for the base variant, while the top variant will go up to Rs 16 lakh.

Some of the key features of the highlights of the MG Astor will include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Speed Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.

Even though the Hyundai Creta is the nearest rival of the MG Astor, the other vehicles in the segment are Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.