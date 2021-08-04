Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan images leaked ahead of launch, to be a road biased variant

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch a new variant of the Himalayan and the recently leaked pictures have confirmed it. According to the recently leaked picture, it appears that the upcoming variant of Himalayan will be a road biased variant, rather than an off road vehicle.

The leaked image of the new Himalayan is that of a clay model and seems quite similar to that of the current variant. However, there are a few touches which are added on the vehicle that makes it more suitable for use on public roads. The recently leaked images show no visible front windscreen. The lack of windscreen in the new Himalayan makes it seem a road friendly bike. The fuel tank of the motorcycle has a 411 marking on it, which adds a new look.

Some other exterior change in the new motorcycle includes a smaller front wheel and the lack of additional front wheel mudguard. The additional front wheel mudguard gives the current Himalayan an off road look. The multifunctional grab rail at the end of the current Himalayan which made it possible to add a top box is no longer present in the new Himalayan. It is replaced by a normal grab rail, and can be used by the pillion rider.

The other changed features of the new Himalayan might include a new instrument console. The new console will be much simpler in look and will not have a multi-clock layout like the current Himalayan.

Even though there is no confirmation about the launch of the new Himalayan in the Indian market, it is expected that the bike will launch in the end part of 2021. The Royal Enfield Himalayan currently costs between Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom price in Bhubaneswar). The new Himalayan is expected to cost few thousand less than the current Himalayan.