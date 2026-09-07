Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and 18 Pro seen in Dark Cherry and Blue colour in new leaked video

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Apple is all set to hold it’s mega launch event on September 9, 2026. The company is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch event, a hands-on video showing the Pro models have surfaced online.

The leaked video allegedly shows the demo units of the iPhone 18 series phones in very interesting colours.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max demo model was seen in a Dark Cherry paint while the iPhone 18 Pro in a Blue shade.

According to a recent leak, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will be available in Dark Cherry, Black, and Sky Blue color options.

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The Dark Cherry, also referred to as Burgundy, is expected to be the most wanted color this year.

The demo video shows the upcoming iPhones with mostly similar design as the current iphone models. They are not expected to feature any major changes compared to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, with the new color options being one of the most noticeable differences.

The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are rumored to feature a new primary rear camera with a variable aperture, along with the A20 Pro chipset, a new modem, and slightly larger batteries.

Also Read: Upcoming Apple foldable iPhone Ultra might feature MagSafe charging