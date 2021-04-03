The Financial Year 2021-22 has begun and many car manufacturers are planning to launch new vehicles or an upgrade to their existing vehicles. Several car manufacturers are expected to launch vehicles under 20 lakhs which include sedans and SUVs alike. Check out the vehicles which are set to launch in April 2021.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar, a 7 seater SUV is all set for a Global debut in the month of April. Considering the hierarchy of Hyundai, the SUV will be placed just above the Creta. It is expected that SUV will get a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is expected that the Alcazar will be priced starting from Rs 13 lakh onwards. However, Hyundai has remained tight-lipped about the specifications and the price of the vehicle.

Kia Seltos 2021 Model

It reports are to be believed Kia is expecting to launch 2021 Model of Seltos in April. However, the company has not announced specifically about the Seltos. If the company launches an upgraded Seltos, we will be excited to some aesthetic enhancements of the car. The price of the new Seltos is expected to be around Rs 10 lakhs up to Rs 18 lakhs.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be launched in April along with some minor upgrades. The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be BS6 compliant but the engine specifications are expected to be similar to the previous model. The new model is expected to be between Rs 16 to Rs21 lakh.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia, one of the popular sedans in the country is set to be launched in a new avatar. It will feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automated manual) transmission. However, the company will not be offering any diesel variant of the car. The new model is expected to be offered from Rs 19 lakhs.

Mahindra’s New SUV

Mahindra is expected to launch a new SUV in the month of April. As the company had discontinued the TUV300 in 2020, Mahindra is expected to launch a new one as its replacement. The new SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

Force Gurkha

The 2021 Force Gurkha is expected to launch in April 2021 and will have a BS6 complaint engine under its hood. The off roader is expected to get some minor upgrades in terms of exteriors. It is assumed to feature a 2.6-litre diesel engine. The new SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.