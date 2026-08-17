Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 spotted with TFT display

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Bajaj is reportedly working on the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 125. Though, the company has not confirmed it’s existence, it has been spotted at a dealership in India. The test mule of the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 125 was reportedly spotted at a dealership yard with a TFT display.

Earlier, the bike was seen with a LCD display. Reports have suggested that the recently seen bike with the TFT display could be the top-spec Pulsar 125.

The leaked images shows a big and bright TFT display with clear fonts. The digital rev bar occupies pride of place with the speedo and fuel gauge located in line of sight. There appears to be a Road mode in the bike, but it’s not clear whether there will be a difference in rideability. What is clear is that the TFT display has Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 features a fresh look while still retaining some visual elements that have been characteristic of the Pulsar range of motorcycles.

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Under the new bodywork resides a brand-new frame. It looks like a tubular steel setup, with the engine acting as a stressed member. The frame is suspended by a telescopic fork and a monoshock, which should be preload-adjustable.

The pictures suggest that the bike gets a newly developed engine, evident from the shape of the engine casings, the new exhaust header routing and the chunky exhaust pipe. Specifications are under wraps, but expect good in-city rideability, refinement and a decent top-end to keep up with competition.

Expect the bike to be launched soon.

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