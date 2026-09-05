UP’s first double-decker elevated road to come up in Greater Noida

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Lucknow: Greater Noida Authority has approved the project of Uttar Pradesh’s first double-decker elevated in Greater Noida. This approval comes with a aim to reduce traffic jams and improve road connectivity.

As per reports, the first phase of the project comes with an estimated cost of around Rs 756 crore. The road will connect Delhi–Meerut Expressway with Ek Murti Chowk through the busy Shahberi area

As the Shahberi road is narrow and carries heavy traffic and there is no space to widen the road, this project was planned to make things more easy and convenient for the travellers.

The project will improve travel between Greater Noida West, Shahberi, Crossings Republik and Ghaziabad.

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The project report has been prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the construction is expected to start shortly.

The complete project cost has not been shared and will be by the concerned development authorities.

The elevated road is expected to reduce traffic pressure on existing roads and improve daily travel for thousands of commuters in Greater Noida and nearby areas.