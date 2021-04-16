Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Invites Tesla To Start Manufacturing In India

Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that he has invited electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla Inc to start manufacturing EVs in India.

The CEO of  Tesla Motors,  Elon Musk had announced the entry of Tesla in Indian market in a tweet in October 2020.

In his address at The Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said that it is golden opportunity for the company to start manufacturing in India.

“I had a video conference with Tesla management. I suggested them that it is a golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing here in India,” he said.

Sources close to the company had revealed earlier that Tesla was planning to open showrooms in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Also read: Electric Car Maker Tesla In Search For Showroom Space In India

Gadkari also said that he has assured the company that the government will help them set up industrial clusters in the country.

Exuding confidence on Indian EV makers, he said that “Indian products are also improving and within two years, we will get e-vehicles of Tesla standard in Indian market.”

“So, in the interest of Tesla, I suggested that you start manufacturing in India as early as possible it will be beneficial for you,” he said.

Some of the electric vehicles available in India Hyundai Kona Electric, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, MG ZS EV, Mahindra E Verito, Tata Tigor EV, Tata Nexon EV and Strom Motors R3.

(With Inputs From IANS)

