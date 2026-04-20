Union Minister for Communication attends Annual Business Meet 2026-27 in Delhi

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New Delhi: Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M. Scindia attended Annual Business Meet 2026-27 today in Delhi. The event was reportedly organised by Department of Posts.

During the event Jyotiraditya M. Scindia spoke about the verticals, parcels and mails, he mentioned the growth of three states that includes Jharkhand, Telangana and Gujarat.

In the event, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia says, “If we look at each one of the verticals, parcels this year have grown from 669 crores last year, that is 2024-25, to 1133 crores this year. That is a 69% increase in one fiscal year.

“The three states that have performed extremely well on the parcel vertical, Jharkhand has achieved 169% growth, Telangana 148%, and Gujarat 130% growth. On mails, which is the second vertical, from 2,396 crore revenue in FY 2024-25, we have now grown to 3,202 crores, which is a growth of 34%… IRNGB, as a vertical international mail, has gone through a major problem because the whole environment is being disrupted…”

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He further added, “Citizen-centric services have grown from 508 crores of revenue last year to 864 crores of revenue this year, a growth of 70% in a single year. Among the three circles that have done the best, Delhi has posted a gigantic 430% increase, Karnataka 122% and Rajasthan 119%…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia says, “If we look at each one of the verticals, parcels this year have grown from 669 crores last year, that is 2024-25, to 1133 crores this year. That is a 69% increase in one fiscal year. The three states… https://t.co/8wLgAKwwqq pic.twitter.com/4Gkp2HGK92 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026