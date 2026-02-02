Union Budget 2026 Raises NRI Shareholding Cap to 24% in Listed Companies

Advertisement

The Union Budget 2026–27 has introduced a major change to India’s equity investment framework by raising the permissible shareholding limits for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in listed Indian companies, a move aimed at deepening capital markets but one that has also sparked debate among market participants.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Saturday, announced that the aggregate investment limit for NRIs/PIOs has been increased from 10 per cent to 24 per cent of a company’s paid-up equity capital. In addition, the individual investment limit for an overseas investor has been doubled from 5 per cent to 10 per cent under the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS).

The revised limits mark one of the most significant liberalisations of overseas individual participation in Indian equity markets in recent years.

What the Change Means

Under the existing framework, NRIs and PIOs were permitted to collectively hold up to 10 per cent of a listed company’s equity, with a cap of 5 per cent for any single investor. The Budget proposal expands this headroom substantially, allowing companies to receive a higher proportion of overseas individual capital without requiring foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registration.

According to government officials, the objective behind the move is to:

Broaden the investor base for Indian equities

Attract relatively stable, long-term capital from overseas Indians

Reduce excessive dependence on short-term foreign institutional flows

The government believes NRIs, given their long-term association with India, can provide more durable capital support compared to volatile global portfolio flows.

Market Response Remains Guarded

Despite the policy intent, domestic equity markets reacted cautiously on Budget day, with benchmark indices closing sharply lower amid broader concerns around fiscal signals and regulatory clarity.

Market participants noted that while the increase in NRI limits is structurally significant, it does not immediately translate into earnings growth or valuation support for listed companies, especially in the absence of parallel demand-side or consumption-linked measures.

Concerns Over Free Float and Ownership Concentration

Advertisement

Analysts and corporate governance experts have pointed out that the expanded limits could have implications for shareholding structures, particularly in companies where promoter ownership is already elevated.

With the aggregate NRI/PIO cap rising to 24 per cent, concerns have been raised that:

A larger portion of equity could be absorbed by a small set of overseas investors

Effective public free float may decline in certain stocks

Reduced free float could impact liquidity and price discovery

In companies with promoter holdings already above 60–70 per cent, a higher overseas individual allocation could further concentrate ownership, potentially increasing volatility and reducing trading depth.

Regulatory Oversight and Disclosure Challenges

Another area of focus is the challenge of monitoring beneficial ownership across multiple overseas accounts and jurisdictions. Tracking indirect or related-party holdings becomes more complex as cross-border individual participation expands.

Regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India are expected to issue detailed operational guidelines in the coming weeks, outlining reporting requirements, compliance norms, and monitoring mechanisms under the revised limits.

Market observers say the effectiveness of the reform will depend largely on the strength of disclosure standards and enforcement capabilities, particularly in identifying linked entities and ensuring transparency in ownership patterns.

Awaiting Implementation Details

While the Budget announcement sets out the revised thresholds, the operational framework — including timelines for implementation and procedural requirements — is yet to be notified through regulatory circulars.

Investors, listed companies, and intermediaries are now awaiting clarity on:

Updated PIS operating rules

Disclosure and reporting obligations

Safeguards to prevent misuse of the expanded limits

As India’s capital markets continue to evolve, the higher NRI shareholding cap represents a significant policy shift, with its long-term impact likely to hinge on regulatory execution and market discipline.