Union Bank of India
Photo: Moneycontrol

Union Bank of India cuts EBLR by 40 bps

By IANS

Mumbai: Union Bank of India on Saturday announced reduction in External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) by 40 bps to 6.80 per cent taking into consideration the recent change in Repo Rate by RBI.

The revised rates will be applicable from June 1, 2020. Effective rates for various schemes will be at EBLR+ Premium/Discount for the product.

Union Bank of India had introduced EBLR based lending rates for all new floating rate loans to Retail and Micro & Small Enterprises segment, in line with RBI guidelines.

So, from October 1, 2019, all new floating rate loans to these segments have been linked to RBI Policy Repo Rate. Medium Enterprises are also linked to RBI policy Rate with effect from April 1.

You might also like
Business

India’s economic revival may take 6 months, say business leaders

Business

COVID-19 2nd wave would undermine recovery: US Fed chief

Business

India’s forex reserves rise by over $3 bn

Nation

Fuel price hike news: Be ready to face up to Rs 5 per litre increase in fuel price…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.