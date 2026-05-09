UIDAI Data Hackathon 2026 highlights student-led digital identity innovations

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New Delhi: The UIDAI Data Hackathon 2026 showcased data-driven innovations for inclusive governance as more than 5,000 teams submitted solutions, making it one of the largest data innovation challenges in the digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) concluded the event on Friday by celebrating student-led projects designed to enhance digital identity frameworks and improve the delivery of public services across the country.

The initiative sought to promote the responsible use of digital identity data while providing a platform for students and young professionals to develop scalable solutions. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the hackathon received an overwhelming response with nearly 15,000 teams registering for the challenge. The evaluation process involved a multi-stage screening of the 5,000 submissions, which eventually led to the shortlisting of 30 projects and a detailed assessment of 15 finalist teams.

The winning team, representing the Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, presented an analysis of aggregated Aadhaar enrolment and update datasets. Their research provided insights into biometric update patterns and enrolment trends across various regions and demographic groups. The team also offered specific recommendations for improving service delivery based on their findings from the datasets shared by UIDAI.

Addressing the participants, CEO UIDAI, Vivek Chandra Verma, commended the teams for combining analytical rigour with a strong public-interest perspective. He noted that such innovations have the potential to directly support policy and operational improvements, while underscoring the importance of responsible and ethical use of data to drive inclusion and efficiency in governance.

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CEO UIDAI also outlined UIDAI’s forward-looking vision for the initiative, stating that the UIDAI Data Hackathon may be institutionalised as an annual platform to foster innovation in digital identity and public data use.

Future editions of the hackathon are also expected to broaden participation beyond students to include academia, researchers, start-ups, and other non-academic contributors, fostering a more diverse and interdisciplinary innovation ecosystem.

The UIDAI Data Hackathon 2026 reflects UIDAI’s growing commitment to open innovation, youth engagement, and evidence-based policymaking. By enabling participants to work with real-world datasets, the initiative not only fostered technical excellence but also encouraged solutions grounded in public impact.

UIDAI expressed its appreciation to all participants, jury members, and partners for contributing to the success of the hackathon.

(ANI)

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