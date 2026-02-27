Uber Air Taxis to be introduced in Dubai later this year: booking through app

Advertisement

Dubai is set to become one of the first cities in the world where residents can book an electric air taxi as easily as a cab ride. Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies has announced that it will roll out “Uber Air” in Dubai later this year, allowing riders to book Joby Aviation’s all-electric aircraft directly through the Uber app.

Under the new feature, users will enter their destination as usual. If the journey qualifies, the app will display an Uber Air option alongside existing services. The booking will integrate the entire trip, including ground transfers via Uber Black to and from designated take-off points, creating a seamless, multi-modal transport experience.

A New Era of Urban Mobility

Sachin Kansal, Chief Product Officer at Uber, said the company has long seen advanced air mobility as transformative for cities.

“We’ve long believed in the power of advanced air mobility to transform how people move through cities,” Kansal noted.

Joby expects to carry its first passengers in Dubai later this year, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with Uber. The companies say the collaboration is aimed at expanding electric air taxi services globally once regulatory approvals are secured, including in markets such as New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Inside the Aircraft

The electric air taxi is designed to carry up to four passengers and will be operated by a certified commercial pilot. Large panoramic windows will offer expansive views of the city skyline from every seat.

Technically, the aircraft features six tilting propellers that allow vertical take-off and landing before transitioning into forward flight. It can travel at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour and cover distances of up to 100 miles on a single charge.

Eric Allison, Chief Product Officer at Joby, said the aircraft has been designed to integrate smoothly into city environments.

Advertisement

“Our focus has always been on creating a flight experience that operates quietly and integrates naturally into the rhythm of city life,” Allison said.

According to Joby, the aircraft incorporates multiple layers of safety redundancy and has been engineered for low-noise urban operations.

Regulatory Path and Expansion Plans

Before commercial flights begin in the United States, the service will require testing and certification by the Federal Aviation Administration. Joby says it has completed more than 50,000 miles of flight testing and has entered the final stage of certification.

Uber and Joby’s collaboration dates back to 2019. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division, which focused on developing urban air mobility planning tools and infrastructure strategy.

Last year, the companies also announced plans to integrate Blade Air Mobility’s commercial helicopter services into the Uber app in 2026, following Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger business.

Looking Ahead

The Dubai launch represents more than a new transport option, it signals a broader shift toward integrated urban mobility, where passengers can transition between road and air travel within a single digital platform.

If successful, Uber Air could redefine city commuting, turning what once felt futuristic into an everyday booking option.