Two wheeler volumes seen reaching 29 million units by FY27 as demand recovery and exports drive growth: CRISIL

India’s two wheeler industry is expected to see steady expansion over the next two financial years, with total volumes projected to reach about 29 million units by FY27, supported by improving domestic demand, export recovery, and favourable economic conditions, according to CRISIL Ratings.

The sector is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 7 to 9 per cent during FY26 and FY27, marking a sustained recovery after pandemic-related disruptions and subsequent demand volatility. Growth is expected to be driven by rising rural incomes, stable financing conditions, and replacement demand across entry and mid segment vehicles.

Domestic demand is likely to remain the primary growth driver, supported by improving agricultural output, higher minimum support prices, and increased rural cash flows. Rural markets account for a significant share of India’s two wheeler sales, particularly in the commuter motorcycle segment, making farm income trends a key determinant of overall demand.

Urban demand is also expected to remain stable, supported by employment growth, rising income levels, and increasing use of personal mobility for daily commuting. Scooters and premium motorcycles are likely to see continued traction, reflecting changing consumer preferences and higher discretionary spending.

Exports are expected to play a crucial role in supporting industry growth as global demand stabilises, particularly in key markets across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Indian manufacturers have a strong presence in these regions due to cost competitiveness and established distribution networks.

The recovery in volumes is also expected to improve capacity utilisation across manufacturers, supporting operational efficiency and profitability. Higher production volumes allow manufacturers to spread fixed costs more effectively, strengthening margins and financial performance.

In addition, structural factors such as favourable demographics, rising urbanisation, and increasing mobility needs are expected to support long term demand for two wheelers. The segment remains an essential mode of transportation due to affordability, fuel efficiency, and suitability for diverse road conditions.

Industry growth is also expected to benefit from continued product innovation, expansion of distribution networks, and growing adoption of electric two wheelers, which are gradually gaining market share.

The projected increase in volumes to 29 million units reflects improving demand fundamentals and highlights the sector’s importance in India’s broader automotive industry and economic growth.