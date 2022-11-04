In a shocking development, Twitter layoff has started in a major manner from today. The company has started to send emails to employees from today.

As reported by a leading news agency, the company on Friday has started rolling out emails on Friday and letting employees know whether they have been laid off or retained.

Further, the company has decided to temporarily close its offices all over the world and go to the extent of preventing staff access.

These developments have been reported after Elon Musk took over the company as the new owner. There has been regular uncertainty about the future of the company post the takeover.

The micro blogging site Twitter, said in an email to staff that it will alert employees about whether they have been retained or not by by 9 am.

The news agency who reported the development further added that, by pacific time 12 pm, and by 4 pm GMT the staff will be informed about their job status.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email sent on Thursday, said sources.

Further details on this development is awaited.