Twist in JioHotstar domain name saga: New owners are from Dubai

The JioHotstar domain name has gone through a lot of drama in the last few days. Earlier this week, an unnamed app developer who had purchased the domain name ‘JioHotstar’ had asked Reliance Industries to pay him Rs 1 crore for it. Surprisingly, there has been a twist in the ownership of the domain as the new owners are two young UAE based siblings.

According to multiple media reports, the new owners (UAE-based) of JioHotstar had taken ownership of the website by Friday evening. The siblings are Jainam and Jivika and they are on a mission to make a difference, mentioned in their welcome note on the website. The siblings who were on 50-day journey to India had received small donations. As they returned to Dubai after the trip to India they found out about the app developer from Delhi who wanted to sell the JioHotstar domain to fund his higher education. Jainam and Jivika used a part of their fund (which they received through donations) to buy the website from the app developer for his benefit.

“Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. Throughout our journey, we were met with inspiring moments and new friendships. We taught kids not only about studying but also about having the courage to set ambitious goals. Together, we laughed, learned, and grew, creating memories that we’ll treasure forever. This website is our way of sharing those memories with you – through photos, videos, and stories from our Seva journey,” said the message on the website.

“Along the way, people showed their appreciation through gifts, blessings, and even small donations, which we collected over our travels. When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit. Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission”, added the message on the website.

As there will be a merger of two popular OTT platforms- JioCinema and Disney + Hotstar, the new name of the joint entity is expected to be JioHotstar.