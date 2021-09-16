TVS Raider 125 motorcycle gets launched in India, Check price and specifications

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has launched TVS Raider 125 in India. The TVS Raider 125 is the company’s entry into the under 150cc segment. Raider 125 is expected to give proper competition to the sports commuter bikes in 125cc category.

TVS Raider 125 is offered in two variants in India- the drum brake variant and the disc brake variant. While the drum brake variant costs Rs 77,500, the disc brake variant costs Rs 85,469. Some prominent features of the bike include a muscular tank, split-seat set up, sharp led design etc.

Check some important details about the motorcycle here

Engine– The motorcycle will be powered by 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine. While the peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm at 6,000rpm, the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp at 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers a fuel efficiency of 67kmpl.

Chassis– TVS Raider 125 includes a telescopic fork and a monoshock as part of suspension setup. In term of brakes, the bike is offered with a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. The wheels of the bike are 17 inches in the front as well as at the back.

The bike gets a fuel tank of 10 litres and a kerb weight of 123kg. The wheelbase of the bike is 1326mm while the seat height is 780mm.

Electronics– The vehicle gets a fully digital instrument cluster which includes a functional gear position indicator. The instrument cluster will get an optional TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike can be toggled between Eco and Power modes according to the nature of the ride.

(Note: The price mentioned in the article is that of ex-showroom Delhi.)